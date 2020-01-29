Harry Potter: Wizards Unite gets Adventure Sync in new update

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite will, at last, be getting a feature that has been implemented in Pokémon Go in the past, called 'Adventure Sync'. The feature allows players to keep their steps counted when the app is closed, this because it is synchronized with Apple Health and Google Fit. It means you can open your Portkey Portmanteaus without having to open the game.

There are other additions coming too. Now players can carry two more Portkeys, which will increase the total Portkey cap to ten at a time. The artwork for the Portkeys has also changed according to their types (2, 5, 10km).

Environments that were only available in Brilliant Events can now be visited, and other additions.

Will you step out and play this game again?

You watching Advertisements

Thanks, Pocketgamer.