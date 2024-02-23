Harry Potter TV series is looking to debut on HBO Max in 2026

HQ

On the latest earnings call from Warner Bros. Discovery, CEO David Zaslav has just given an update on a variety of upcoming projects and plans that the entertainment titan has in the works. On top of business related news that suggests that the HBO Max streaming service could finally be making its debut in further European countries including the UK and Germany, it was noted that several upcoming projects now have timelines attached to them.

Perhaps most notably, it was confirmed that the Harry Potter TV series is set to arrive on Max sometime in 2026. No further information related to this anticipated project has been revealed, but this at least does give us a premiere window to look ahead toward.

The Game of Thrones spinoff, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight, is looking at a debut in 2025 on Max. Only limited additional information in relation to this show has been laid out since its announcement.

Lastly, aside from mentions that Superman: Legacy will begin filming next week (as we know as per the recent set image that was shared) and that The White Lotus Season 3 is in production (which we also know), it was added that the Dune spinoff series, Dune: Prophecy, will now be coming sometime in the next quarter.

What are you most excited for?

Thanks, TheStreamR.