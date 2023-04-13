Harry Potter TV series confirmed

Last week, Bloomberg reported that Warner Bros. Discovery was in the final stages of negotiating a deal to make a TV series based on the Harry Potter books. Seems like "final" meant that they were only missing a couple of signatures.

Warner Bros. Discovery has really tried to hype up the upcoming change from HBO Max to Max by revealing what the latter will offer in the future, and one these announcements is the confirmation that Harry Potter is indeed getting a TV series based on the books. The only thing we're told is that it'll be a faithful adaptation, which leaves us plenty of room to speculate and share our dreams. Who do you want to play Harry, Hermione, Ron and crew, and which books do you think will benefit most of this treatment?