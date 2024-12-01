Harry Potter star sued for £1.8 million

HQ

Not even a wizard can escape the tax authorities. Rupert Grint, the actor known for playing Ron Weasley in the Harry Potter films, has learned this the hard way as he's now being sued for the equivalent of £1.8 million after losing a dispute with the UK tax authorities.

According to the BBC, the dispute concerns the income Grint earned as bonuses from the Harry Potter films during 2011-2012, which apparently wasn't taxed correctly—despite his lawyers' best efforts to prove otherwise.

This isn't the first time the actor has found himself in hot water with the tax authorities. Five years ago, Grint lost another case and was forced to pay £1 million. Truly, being a wizard isn't always easy.