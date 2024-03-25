Harry Potter star: "I didn't give a shit about Harry Potter"

Not all actors remember their time in the Harry Potter films fondly. Or at least don't have very positive things to say many years later. For example, Alan Rickman has said in posthumously published diaries that he wasn't sure he wanted to return for further films and even had gripes with working with some of the younger stars, while Mariam Margolyes, who played Professor Sprout, has said that adult fans should get over their fascination with Harry Potter as it is a film series for children.

Now, actor Peter Mullan, who played the evil Corban Yaxley in both Deathly Hallows films, has said that he didn't particularly care about his involvement and that he mainly did it so that his children could be on set. He also disliked the fact that no instructions were given on how to use his wand.

"I did it so my kids could be on set. I didn't give a sh-t about Harry Potter. They just give you the wand. This piece of sh-t. I was holding it as if I was in the gang and holding a knife."

Not very nice words from the actor about the experience in Rowling's magical universe.

Thanks, Deadline.