Harry Potter star Emma Watson sees driving ban for speeding

HQ

20 points from Gryffindor! Hermione Granger herself, Emma Watson, has been hit with a six-month driving ban in the UK all for racking up too many points on her licence following being caught speeding last summer.

As per BBC News, the Harry Potter star was caught doing 38mph in a 30mph zone in her blue Audi in Oxford last July, which saw her getting even more points added to her licence that already featured nine points on its tally.

This has led to the Magistrates' Court in Wycombe hitting Watson with a fine of £1,044 and a driving ban that means she cannot get behind the wheel of a car for six months. Needless to say, she'll have to resort to disapparating to get about until early 2026...

