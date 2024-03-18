Harry Potter star doubles down on telling fans to grow up

Harry Potter actor Miriam Margolyes is well-known for being outspoken. Recently, she went viral for telling Harry Potter fans that it's about time they grew up. And then, when confronted about it on ABC News Australia, Margolyes doubled down.

"It's a wonderful set of films," she began. "But it was 25 years ago. You know, grow up!"

Margolyes remains firm in her belief that the series is primarily intended for children. Previously, she said that fans should be pretty over it by now. She even said "if your balls have dropped, then it's time to forget about it."

Margolyes played Professor Sprout in a couple of the Harry Potter movies, first appearing in 2002's Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, when in fairness the films were given much less of a serious tone.

Do you agree with Margolyes?