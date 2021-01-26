Harry Potter seems to be getting the TV series treatment on HBO Max

You're watching Advertisements

While we generally liked the original Harry Potter movies, they did a poor job at illustrating that each of them actually took place during a full school year. That isn't too strange considering they are movies and can only last for roughly 90-180 minutes. A TV series, on the other hand, wouldn't have this problem.

Therefore a lot of fans have wished for a Harry Potter TV series, and according to Variety, this is finally happening. There are currently no details regarding people involved or planned release dates, but it is alleged to be coming to HBO Max. The whole project is reportedly in "very early development", even though Warner themselves deny it. Variety still believes it is coming though and says they've heard about this from multiple sources.

Let's keep our fingers crossed. A big-budget Harry Potter series for HBO Max really feels like a wet dream, doesn't it?