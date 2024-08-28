Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions, Little Nightmares 2 and MLB The Show 24 are PS Plus games in September

HQ

We already knew that Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions will be a PlayStation Plus Essential game in September, but that's not the only one we're getting.

Sony reveals that Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions, Little Nightmares 2 and MLB The Show 24 will replace Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Five Nights at Freddy's Security Breach and Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights as PS Plus Essential games on the 3rd of September. You can add the latter three to your collection "forever" for free until then, so no rush.