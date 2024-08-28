Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions, Little Nightmares 2 and MLB The Show 24 are PS Plus games in September

Dansk
Svenska
Norsk
Suomi
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Français
Nederlands
中文版
Indonesia
Polski
日本語
한국어
Česko
Ελληνικά
Türkçe
Tiếng Việt
عربي
Follow us
We already knew that Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions will be a PlayStation Plus Essential game in September, but that's not the only one we're getting.
Sony reveals that Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions, Little Nightmares 2 and MLB The Show 24 will replace Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Five Nights at Freddy's Security Breach and Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights as PS Plus Essential games on the 3rd of September. You can add the latter three to your collection "forever" for free until then, so no rush.