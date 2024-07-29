Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions launches as a PlayStation Plus game in September

HQ

Back in June, we learned that Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions is set to launch on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series the 3rd of September. We're still more than a month away from that, but Warner Bros. wants to see how hyped people are to play the game, so you can now pre-order it if you want. The press release reveals that this is only an option on PC and Xbox consoles. Kind of weird, but here's one of the reasons for that.

Unbroken Studios has announced that Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions will be a PlayStation Plus Essential game right away when it launches on the 3rd of September. This means PS Plus members will get the game for "free" as long as it's added to your collection before the 30th of September.

Those of you who pre-order the game will get a special broom skin, travel uniform and crest emblem for each of the four houses we'll be able to play as. Speaking of play as, we've also received a new trailer that shows a few seconds of gameplay, some of the ways we'll be able to customise our character, how a handful of iconic characters look in the game and more.