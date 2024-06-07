Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions arrives in September

Dansk
A little over a year ago, Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions was announced and hopefully it will fill some of the void that arose over the fact that we did not get this feature in last year's Hogwarts Legacy. In this upcoming multiplayer game, it is the popular sport that is in focus and during Summer Games Fest we finally got a release date.
On September 3, it's time to fly around on your broom, try to catch that golden little snitch and you will be able to choose the position within the team and also decide the appearance of your character.
The game will be released for PC, PlayStation and Xbox - and we also have a new trailer to offer.