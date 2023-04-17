Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions announced for PC and consoles

Millions of Harry Potter fans were left disappointed and baffled when Avalanche Software and Warner Bros. announced that the extremely popular Hogwarts Legacy wouldn't let us play Quidditch, but now we know one of the reasons why.

Unbroken Studios and Warner Bros. have revealed Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions for PC "and consoles". This game will let us play Quidditch and have "other broomstick adventures" solo or with and against other players across the world sometime in the future. Not too far into the future if you sign up for the ongoing limited playtests that probably are the reason for this early unveiling.

It seems like they're very confident the mere mention of Quidditch will be enough to draw the interest of fans, as we're not told much about the game itself. Some of the few details we know are that we'll be able to customise our own player and that it'll have the controversial always-online requirement. The teaser trailer below doesn't exactly tell us much either, so it'll be interesting to see what awaits us.