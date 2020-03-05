Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells coming soon to mobile

Zynga has just announced a new Harry Potter-themed match-3 puzzler made by Portkey Games in collaboration with Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, and it should be with us fairly soon with the game soft launching this week in the Philippines.

We're told that Puzzles & Spells will blend classic match-3 gameplay with narrative elements and magic spells, with notable moments and familiar faces from the Harry Potter movies. Expect daily events, interactive puzzles, a progression system that includes new magical abilities and in-game rewards, persona customisation options, and online clubs for players to sign up to.

We're not sure when it will land in this part of the world, but we'll update you right here as and when that happens.