Harry Potter on HBO announces the actors for Harry Potter, Hermione Granger y Ron Weasley

Harry Potter, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley have new faces. Warner Bros. and HBO Max have announced who will star in the Harry Potter TV series, now in development. Dominic McLaughlin will be Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton will be Hermione Granger, and Alastair Stout will be Ron Weasley.

For generations, the three protagonists of the Harry Potter film franchise were Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, who joined the franchise aged ten, and became worldwide stars overnight. Now, it will be the turn for these three young actors.

"After an extraordinary search led by casting directors Lucy Bevan and Emily Brockmann, we are thrilled to announce that we have found our Harry, Hermione, and Ron. The talent of these three unique actors is beyond admirable, and we can't wait for the world to witness the magic they create together on screen. We would like to thank the tens of thousands of children who auditioned. It has been wonderful to discover the vast array of young talent out there", said showrunner Francesca Gardiner.

The series will be a faithful adaptation of the beloved Harry Potter book, with J.K. Rowling acting as executive producer. As announced by HBO Max, the series is written by Francesca Gardiner, who also serves as executive producer. Mark Mylod (Succession) will executive produce and direct several episodes of the series, which is expected to debut in 2026 or 2027 and will last for a decade.