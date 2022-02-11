Harry Potter: Magic Awakened is coming to Europe this year

The mobile MMO, Harry Potter: Magic Awakened is officially coming to Europe this year, after previously making its debut in Asia. The title, developed by NetEase and published by Portkey Games Studios has made its first move into the region with a new trailer and also a pre-registration system, which allows Android users (iOS is coming soon) to mark their interest in the game.

Set to be a massively multiplayer game set in Hogwarts, the idea behind the title is to simply live the life of a student. You can play Quidditch, get into magical duels, attend all manners of different classes, even visit Diagon Alley to buy some new gear and supplies to prepare for the school year.

The duelling system is done through a card battling system, where players can engage in player vs. player battles, alone or with a friend, with the game set to feature over 80 cards when it releases, with the plan for more to arrive in the future.

You can take a look at the announcement trailer for the game below, although it is worth noting that it heavily uses CGI, and doesn't do a lot to illustrate the actual gameplay. Thankfully, we do have some images below that will help relieve that.