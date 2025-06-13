Harry Potter illustrator talks designing The Philosopher's Stone cover

HQ

While he's known more as an author than an illustrator nowadays, Thomas Taylor's career began proper with quite the gig, as he designed the cover for the original publication of J.K. Rowling's Harry Potter and The Philosopher's Stone.

We caught up with Taylor at Comicon in Napoli recently, where we got the chance to ask about his thoughts on the cover design, so many years later. When asked if he thought he nailed it with Harry Potter, Taylor remained humble, saying the following:

"I mean, I don't know. For now. Everybody would say yes. I was 22. Almost the age the book was written for. Almost a child myself, I guess. I don't know. I find it harder to do cover art now than I did then."

Taylor also said that his Harry Potter work is firmly in the past, it's more historic than anything else. "It belongs to the 1990s," he said. "And so my art is becoming historical artifact rather than art. My pictures feel like they belong to the past. And especially some of the things I brought, they are historic artifacts. Historic artifacts gain value. I mean, some people say, well, why didn't you keep your pictures? And why didn't you sell them now? But I would never have kept those pictures for 25 years to sell them. I was always going to sell them earlier than that. And I probably would have lost them, to be honest."

If you want to find out more of Taylor's thoughts on Harry Potter, his current work, and how he views AI, check out our full interview below: