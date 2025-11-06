Harry Potter HBO series will not have a narrator

HQ

The Harry Potter retelling is one of the most talked about upcoming projects at HBO right now, and yet as rumours swirl around the boy wizard and his new series, some of them will prove to be untrue. Most recently, we've seen a rumour about the show having a narrator dispelled.

Sources from HBO speaking with Deadline say that there will not be a narrator in the new Harry Potter series. Originally, a rumour pointed to actor Tom Turner lending his voice as the series narrator, which would have perhaps helped make the show seem closer to the books it is meant to be following diligently.

Filming is currently ongoing with the Harry Potter series, which is meant to make its debut in 2027. To keep events in line with the books and films, we'd imagine production will pick up again quickly on HBO's Harry Potter show, to avoid a Stranger Things-level aging of actors.