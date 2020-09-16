Harry Potter game Hogwarts Legacy finally appears during PS5 Showcase

We'd heard whispers and caught glimpses of gameplay, but today it was finally time to get a proper look at the much-rumoured Harry Potter video game from Avalanche. It's called Hogwarts Legacy, it's set to release at some point next year, and we got to see the aciton-RPG in action during Sony's PlayStation 5 Showcase.

As you can no doubt imagine we saw lots of magic, some fierce-looking enemies to deal with (including a fire-breathing dragon), and plenty more besides. Check it out below, and stay tuned for more details on this one in due course.