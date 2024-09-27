Harry Potter and Downton Abbey star Maggie Smith has passed away

HQ

It has just been reported by the BBC that Harry Potter and Downton Abbey star Dame Maggie Smith has unfortunately passed away at the age of 89.

Known for her roles as Minerva McGonagall in the Wizarding World and Lady Violet Crawley in the period drama series, Smith was also regarded for her performances in California Suite and The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie where she won Oscars for Best Actress in a Supporting Role and Best Actress in a Leading Role, respectively.

The information relating to Smith's passing comes from her actor sons Toby Stephens and Chris Larkin, who released a statement adding:

"It is with great sadness we have to announce the death of Dame Maggie Smith.

"She passed away peacefully in hospital early this morning, Friday 27th September. An intensely private person, she was with friends and family at the end. She leaves two sons and five loving grandchildren who are devastated by the loss of their extraordinary mother and grandmother.

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank the wonderful staff at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital for their care and unstinting kindness during her final days.

"We thank you for all your kind messages and support and ask that you respect our privacy at this time."

All we can say is thank you for the years of entertainment Dame Smith! Rest in peace.