Harry Potter actress joins OnlyFans to "get out of debt"

Usually, when someone joins OnlyFans, you expect some sort of sexual or explicit content to be posted thanks to the reputation built by the countless "models" on the platform. However, actress Jessie Cave is breaking the mould, by focusing on hair content.

Via Variety, the Harry Potter actress - who played Lavender Brown in three films from the acclaimed film franchise - clarifies that she will offer some "very sensual stuff" and "the best quality hair sounds."

On her own Substack, Cave went onto say that she's going to try OnlyFans for a year. "My aim? To get the house safe, cover the arsenic/lead wallpaper, build a new roof etc. My aim? To get out of debt. My aim? To empower myself? To prove to those in the past who have misjudged me that I'm not so sweet? To put time into something I never invested in before: self-love," she writes.

"[It feels] like I'm doing something naughty, something a little fucked up. I like that. Ripping up the good little actress rule book."

Cave has appeared in other popular movies and shows such as Great Expectations, Black Mirror, and Industry, and has voiced Lavender Brown in two Harry Potter video games.