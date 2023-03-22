Harry Potter actor Paul Grant has died

HQ

Actor Paul Grant, best known for his roles in Star Wars and Harry Potter, has died aged just 56. Just over a week ago he was found collapsed outside King's Cross Station in London and was rushed to hospital where doctors diagnosed him as brain dead. A few days later, Grant's family made the decision to withdraw his life-sustaining treatment and he passed away with his family by his side.

Grant's best-known performances are as one of the Ewoks in Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi in 1983 and as a Goblin in Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone in 2001. He also had a role in the film Labyrinth and The Dead. In addition to his acting career, he also worked as a stuntman in films such as Willow and Legend. Paul Grant lived with a rare congenital Spondyloepiphyseal Dysplasia, a kind of genetic dwarfism that caused many health problems throughout his life and alongside that he dabbled in drug and alcohol abuse which he never hid.

His daughter Sophie Jayne Grant and his girlfriend Maria Dwyer have both paid tribute to him online in their grief with the words:

Sophie Jayne Grant: " I'm devastated. My dad was a legend in so many ways. He always brought a smile and laughter to everyones face. He would do anything for anyone and was a massive Arsenal fan. He was an actor, father and grandad. He loves his daughters and son and his girlfriend Maria very much, as well as her kids who were like stepchildren to him. My dad i love you so much sleep tight."

Maria Dwayer: " Paul was the love of my life. The funniest man i know. He made my life complete. Life is never going to be the same without him. "