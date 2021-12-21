Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts gets first trailer

HQ

If you love J.K. Rowling's world of wizards, witches and other magical creatures as much as we do, then Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts is not to be missed. It's a HBO Max special dedicated to the 20th anniversary of the films, featuring most of the key actors, not least Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson.

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts will premiere on January 1, 2022, and the first full-length trailer can be found below. Get your tissues ready, because this looks like it's going to be overly nostalgic in a very good way.