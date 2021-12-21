Cookies

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts gets first trailer

It airs on New Years Day.

If you love J.K. Rowling's world of wizards, witches and other magical creatures as much as we do, then Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts is not to be missed. It's a HBO Max special dedicated to the 20th anniversary of the films, featuring most of the key actors, not least Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson.

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts will premiere on January 1, 2022, and the first full-length trailer can be found below. Get your tissues ready, because this looks like it's going to be overly nostalgic in a very good way.

