HQ

Harry Maguire, who became the most expensive defender ever when he signed with Manchester United in summer 2019, paying £80 million (around 86 million euros) to Leicester, has extended his contract with the club. Maguire was left out of the England's Euro 2024 team, as he didn't recovered well enough from an injury, and didn't play much with Erik ten Hag.

However, the general belief that he would be leaving Manchester United at the end of the season, when his contract ended, the club and player have agreed to use the option in his contract to extend one more year.

Ruben Amorim hasn't yet improved United's run on Premier League, but at least he has faith in Maguire, asking him to "improve as a leader because we are starving for leaders on the pitch".

In the press conference before the weekend's match, Amorim also told that Amad Diallo is also getting closer to a new contract with the club. "Amad is near, and we are happy to continue with Harry".

Manchester United will meet Liverpool on Sunday, at 16:30 GMT, 17:30 CET. Liverpool are seemingly unstoppable, while Manchester United is seeing some of the worst results in their history. But Amorim thinks "anything can happen in one game", and is more focused on improving the performance.