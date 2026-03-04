Harry Maguire given a suspended 15-month prison sentence in Greece over arrest in 2020

HQ

32-year-old Manchester United player Harry Maguire has been given a new sentence over his altercation in the Greek island of Mykonos in 2020, when he, his brother and a friend were arrested after a fight broke outside a bar, he claimed that his sister had been injected with a "rape drug"; Maguire was sentenced by a Greek court of aggravated assault, resisting arrest and attempted bribery. Maguire was sentenced to 21 months and 10 days in prison, a suspended sentence, meaning that he would avoid going to jail if he didn't commit any other offence.

However, that court verdict was appealed by Maguire's lawyers, the sentence nullified, and a new sentence took five and a half years to arrive. He has now been given a 15-month suspended sentence by a Greek court, a sentence his legal team will likely appeal again, to fully clear his name of any wrongdoing, as they have rejected settling the case out of court several times.

The English player was not required to attend court, and has been called for the Premier League match against Newcastle on Wednesday.