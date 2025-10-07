Harry Kane shuts down rumours about a move back to Premier League: an extension in Munich seems more likely

HQ

Harry Kane holds the record for the top goalscorer in England and Tottenham Hotspur, and would be 48 goals shy of surpassing Alan Shearer's all-time Premier League scorer at 260. However, a move back to Premier League seems unlikely, at least in the short term, despite recent rumours suggesting he was keen on a move back to the Premier League.

Back in England to captain the Three Lions for the World Cup qualifiers games, Kane was asked about his future, and seems closer to extending his contract for Bayern Munich. "Right now, I would say we are in a fantastic moment and I am not thinking about anything else", he said, via BBC.

"In terms of the Premier League, I don't know. If you had asked me when I first left to go to Bayern, I would have said for sure I would come back. Now I have been there a couple of years I would probably say that has gone down a little bit, but I wouldn't say I would never go back."

Harry Kane joined Bayern Munich in 2023, where he finally won his first title, the Bundesliga, in 2025. Ending his title drought has brought him "more motivation to do more and better. I think I've shown that this year".

Harry Kane has already scored 11 goals this season for Bayern, two more than Haaland and Mbappé, and recently became the fastest player in this century to score 100 club goals in Europe's top five leagues, after 104 games for Bayern.