Harry Kane denies rumours about a move to Barcelona: "I'm really happy in Munich, you can see that"

Harry Kane has been asked about the rumours that link him with FC Barcelona, as a potential replacement to Robert Lewandowski, who is expected to leave the club at the end of the season. While it is still too early to know what will happen next summer, the English forward has once again said he feels happy in Munich and intends to continue playing with Bayern Munich, where he is enjoying huge levels of success.

"I haven't had any contact with anyone, nobody has contacted me. I feel very comfortable in the current situation, even though we haven't yet discussed my situation with Bayern. There's no rush", Kane said to BILD (via FootMercato), adding that Bayern fans have nothing to worry about: "I'm really happy in Munich. You can see that in the way I'm playing. If there's any contact, then we'll see. But I'm not thinking about the new season yet. First, there's the World Cup this summer. And it's very unlikely that anything will change after this season."

Kane joined Bayern Munich in the summer of 2023, and has scored 109 goals in 114 matches. The club is still unbeaten this year in Champions League and Bundesliga, although they face possibly the toughest match yet this season, against Arsenal on Wednesday.

Kane wants to stay in Bayern, although it's true that his contract ends in June 2026 and so far he hasn't signed a contract extension. Unless Bayern makes a move quick, his name will still be linked with other clubs... including a possible return to Tottenham.