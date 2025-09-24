Harry Kane back in England? "A lot of Tottenham fans would like to see Kane back", says coach

HQ

Harry Kane joined Bayern Munich in 2023, and it finally brought him his first titles last season, ending the curse of the English striker. Last weekend, he scored another hat trick in a 4-1 to Hoffenheim as Bayern keeps undefeated at the top of Bundesliga. But on Monday, rumours about a possible sale next summer started to spread, with Bild reminding that he has an exit clause next summer of €65m (£56.7m).

Tottenham Hotspur has a buy back option next summer that gives them priority. It was Kane's home between 2009 and 2023, and the 32-year-old is still reverred there. But Tottenham manager Thomas Frank doesn't think it will happen. "Myself, I'm a traveller, I like to travel, I like to explore things as well. He's been here for many years so why not enjoy the time at Bayern a little bit more?", said Frank.

"He'll probably stay in Bayern and continue performing well. He was top scorer last year, won the championship and he's doing fantastic now", although he added that he would be more than welcome at the Spurs again (via The Guardian).

However, accordin to Daily Star, there are active movements at Tottenham to convince Kane to go back and they will meet him soon. Kane would have to tell Bayern his intention to leave next summer before January.

"I think there's a lot of Tottenham fans, including myself, who would like to see Kane back", says Frank. Do you think Harry Kane will return to the Premier League?