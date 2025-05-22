Harry Belden and Ian Cardoni reveal how they warm-up for their Rick & Morty roles

HQ

Recently, we got to sit down with the cast and creators of Rick & Morty ahead of the Season 8 premiere of the hit animated series. In our interview with Ian Cardoni, Harry Belden, and Spencer Grammer, we got talking about the iconic voices of their characters.

Grammer - who has been in the show since Season 1 - sounds rather similar to Summer in real life, but Belden and Cardoni, who play Morty and Rick respectively, do take some time to get into character.

"On a given day there's a lot that goes into it for me," Belden said, when asked about how he warms up to be Morty for the day. "I wake up early and when we have a recording day it's physically warming up work... working the muscles stretching and then getting into the the vocal warm-up. Doing all your your exercise your lip trills your tongue twisters and you know for me I have to Morty's very high-pitched so I really hit the range of what my voice is capable of."

Cardoni threw himself into his Rick voice, saying he just throws back a couple of beers before getting into the role. Then, going onto a more serious answer he said: "There's a lot of prep that goes into it a lot of unseen work and and the main thing is just to be able to maintain the vocal health throughout... I've learned a few tricks I've had guidance from coaches and the support of our producers and directors and and everybody involved in the process."

This is an ad:

Check out our full interview with the Rick & Morty cast below, and watch our interviews with Dan Harmon, Scott Marder, Chris Parnell and Sarah Chalke on the site too.