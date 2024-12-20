Harrison Ford's surprising journey to becoming Red Hulk in the MCU

HQ

Harrison Ford joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross, a role previously played by the late William Hurt, surprised many fans—but what's even more shocking is that the legendary actor made the first move. According to an interview with Entertainment Weekly, producer Nate Moore revealed that Ford approached Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, expressing interest in joining the MCU.

Ford reportedly saw the role as both a tribute to Hurt's work and an intriguing opportunity to further develop the character's arc. Additionally, Harrison Ford is eager to return as the Red Hulk in the MCU, signaling his enthusiasm for the mega-franchise. This mirrors how Mahershala Ali pitched himself for the role of Blade, highlighting Marvel's openness to collaborations with top-tier talent.

With Ford debuting as the Red Hulk in the upcoming Captain America: Brave New World, fans are already speculating about his potential impact on future films like Avengers: Secret Wars. Could this be just the beginning of Ford's MCU journey? What role do you think his Red Hulk might play in shaping the franchise's future?