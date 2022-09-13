Harrison Ford won't play Indiana Jones ever again

HQ

Indiana Jones is back next year, once again with Harrison Ford as the world's by far coolest teacher and archaeologist. Most people assumed that this would be the last time Ford took his hat and whip to go on adventures considering the fact that he is 80 years old now.

One person who seems to agree with this reasoning is Harrison Ford. He participated during the D23 Expo over the past weekend in a Lucasfilm panel, where he presented a sizzle reel of his fifth Indiana Jones adventure. He also took the opportunity to declare: "This is it! I will not fall down for you again."

We assume Disney will try to keep the Indiana Jones franchise going somehow, and maybe we could get to see Ford in a cameo of some sorts, but it seems like it is time for some well deserved retirement for both the character and the actor.

Thanks ScreenRant