Harrison Ford steals the show at The Game Awards with an unscripted moment

Harrison Ford made a surprise appearance at The Game Awards 2024, adding an extra touch of star power to the event. Walking out to the iconic Indiana Jones theme, Ford joined Troy Baker, who voices Indy in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, and Bethesda's Todd Howard on stage.

Ford praised Baker's performance, joking that had he known Baker was so good, he might have stepped aside for him. But things took an amusing turn when Ford, clearly a little distracted, motioned for the teleprompter to skip ahead, prompting a pause that had the audience laughing. Despite the brief awkwardness, Ford's charm and humor made the moment memorable.

The Best Performance award eventually went to Melina Juergens for her role in Senua's Saga: Hellblade II, but Ford's appearance was undoubtedly a highlight of the evening. His casual demeanor and off-script moments only added to the fun, making his appearance at the Game Awards one fans won't soon forget.