Harrison Ford scared Chris Pratt away from playing Indiana Jones

With Indiana Jones 5 likely to be Harrison Ford's last in the iconic role, rumours have begun to circulate as to who will take over (we all know there will be more when Disney is behind it) the hat and the whip. One of the most popular advance favourites has been Chris Pratt, but it sounds like we can cross the Guardians of the Galaxy and Parks and Recreation actor off the list.

In the latest episode of Happy Sad Confused, Chris Pratt says he's afraid to ever play Indiana Jones after previously hearing a high-profile comment from Ford:

"I don't even know who Steven Spielberg is. Who? Steven Who? No, aren't they doing 'Indiana Jones' with Harrison Ford? All I know is I once saw a quote from Harrison Ford and I don't even know if it was really him but it was enough to scare me, that was like, 'When I die, Indiana Jones dies.' And I'm like, am I gonna get haunted by the ghost of Harrison Ford one day when he dies if I play...?"

Apparently the statement has stuck with Pratt, and we'll have to wait and see if time and money can make him rethink this.