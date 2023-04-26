Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | Curse of the Sea Rats
 See in hd icon

Chat

X
      😁 😂 😃 😄 😅 😆 😇 😈 😉 😊 😋 😌 😍 😏 😐 😑 😒 😓 😔 😕 😖 😗 😘 😙 😚 😛 😜 😝 😞 😟 😠 😡 😢 😣 😤 😥 😦 😧 😨 😩 😪 😫 😬 😭 😮 😯 😰 😱 😲 😳 😴 😵 😶 😷 😸 😹 😺 😻 😼 😽 😾 😿 🙀 🙁 🙂 🙃 🙄
      English
      Follow us
      Gamereactor
      news
      Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

      Harrison Ford really is done with Indiana Jones

      The Dial of Destiny will be the final time the famed actor dons the iconic whip and hat.

      Subscribe to our newsletter here!

      * Required field
      HQ

      It has been said multiple times that Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will be the final time that Harrison Ford suits up as the famous archaeologist and explorer. But despite that being said multiple times, it's never really felt like a true reality. But it is.

      Speaking with Total Film (thanks, GamesRadar), Ford confirmed that he will be properly hanging up the whip and hat this year when the movie opens on June 30.

      "This is the final film in the series, and this is the last time I'll play the character. I anticipate that it will be the last time that he appears in a film," said Ford.

      He continued a little further on to add: "I've been able to deliver amazing films developed by Steven [Spielberg] and George [Lucas] over a 40-year period, and to end it not with a whimper, but a bang, has been my greatest ambition for this excursion."

      While exact plot information for this fifth, and likely final mainline instalment into the series, is still being kept well under wraps, multiple trailers have been released, one of which you can find below.

      HQ
      Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

      Related texts



      Loading next content