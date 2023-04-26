Harrison Ford really is done with Indiana Jones

HQ

It has been said multiple times that Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will be the final time that Harrison Ford suits up as the famous archaeologist and explorer. But despite that being said multiple times, it's never really felt like a true reality. But it is.

Speaking with Total Film (thanks, GamesRadar), Ford confirmed that he will be properly hanging up the whip and hat this year when the movie opens on June 30.

"This is the final film in the series, and this is the last time I'll play the character. I anticipate that it will be the last time that he appears in a film," said Ford.

He continued a little further on to add: "I've been able to deliver amazing films developed by Steven [Spielberg] and George [Lucas] over a 40-year period, and to end it not with a whimper, but a bang, has been my greatest ambition for this excursion."

While exact plot information for this fifth, and likely final mainline instalment into the series, is still being kept well under wraps, multiple trailers have been released, one of which you can find below.