Harrison Ford on who would win between Hulk and the Red Hulk: "Greedo"

For someone who seems to hate big fantastical franchises, Harrison Ford is in a fair amount of them. After breaking free of Star Wars fans, he's found himself surrounded by a new group of eager and aggressively enthusiastic fans in Marvel viewers.

Speaking to Jake's Takes in a recent interview, Ford was asked the in-universe hypothetical of who would win between the regular green Hulk and his Red Hulk. "It does fall into a category," Ford said. "It falls into the 'who shot first category' so the answer is Greedo."

As always, it seems Ford isn't one to get into fan debates. If he does return as the Red Hulk for future projects, we can imagine that he may one day have to face down the green Hulk, which will mean the MCU can answer that question for him.