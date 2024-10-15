Harrison Ford on starring in Captain America: Brave New World: "I'm just there on a weekend pass"

HQ

Whenever Harrison Ford has been asked about his role as the Red Hulk, or his entering the MCU in general, he has often responded with his typical blunt, grouchy demeanour. It's akin to when anyone brings up Star Wars in his presence, as he just doesn't seem the type to care for fictional universes.

Speaking to GQ, he opened up a bit more on his actual thoughts about becoming a part of the Marvel universe. "I'm just there on a weekend pass," he said. "I'm a sailor new to this town. Show me the way to go home."

"I understand the appeal of other kinds of films besides the kind we made in the '80s and '90s," he continued. "We're silly if we sit around regretting the change and don't participate. I'm participating in a new part of the business that, for me at least, I think is really producing some good experiences for an audience. I enjoy that."

We're not sure if Ford will be sticking around after Captain America: Brave New World, but hopefully his performance can help restore the feeling the MCU hasn't had for quite some time now.