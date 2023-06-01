Harrison Ford on filming a Marvel movie: 'It's not fun. It's work.'

Harrison Ford might tear up at the premiere of Indiana Jones 5, but he also clearly despises the fact that he played Han Solo with all the fan questions that are thrown at him. It's hard to tell sometimes if a role is going to be adored by the aging actor, or one he's simply in for the pay cheque.

Speaking with Esquire, Ford recently spoke about his role in Captain America: New World Order, where he'll be playing Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross. Esquire asked what it's like making an MCU movie, and Ford had the following to say:

"I mean, there are tough days and easy days and fun days and all kinds of days. It's a tough schedule and, yeah, it's fun. But it's not a walk in the park. It's not fun fun. It's work."

Ford appears to never dress up his career or line of work as fun, and he sees acting as a job he has to do in the way most people see their careers. It can seem quite jarring, but this open, sometimes brutal honesty still draws a lot of people to Ford, and it clearly hasn't hurt him getting jobs.

What do you think of Ford's statements?