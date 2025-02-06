Harrison Ford on Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny fiasco: "Shit happens"

HQ

When Indiana Jones made his comeback the other year in The Dial of Destiny, things didn't quite work out as planned, to put it mildly. Instead, the film became one of Disney's biggest commercial fiascos in a long time. An expensive production that cost the company far more than the £384 million it managed to earn in cinemas. But despite the disappointment, Ford remains positive and when he recently was interviewed by The Wall Street Journal he described it as follows:

"Shit happens"

"I was really the one who felt there was another story to tell. When Indy had suffered the consequences of the life that he had to live, I wanted one more chance to pick him up and shake the dust off his ass and stick him out there, bereft of some of his vigor, to see what happened. I'm still happy I made that movie."

Ford has certainly not let the fiasco weigh him down and despite his now considerable age, he is, as many people probably know, currently playing the Red Hulk in Captain America: Brave New World, which premieres next week.

