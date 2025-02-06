Harrison Ford is really impressed with Troy Baker's voice acting as Indiana Jones

HQ

Many people were impressed by how well Troy Baker imitated Harrison Ford's way of speaking in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. One of those joining the chorus of praise is Ford himself, who says (via WSJ) in his inimitable way that this is proof that AI is not needed:

"You don't need artificial intelligence to steal my soul. You can already do it for nickels and dimes with good ideas and talent. He did a brilliant job and it didn't take AI to do it."

What do you think, does it add any value to let a human do the work or could an AI have done something just as good?