Harrison Ford is eager to return as the Red Hulk in the MCU

Harrison Ford is somewhat infamous for his nonchalant attitude towards Star Wars. It seems he's got a fondness for Indiana Jones, but otherwise Ford remains rather outwardly grouchy about big franchises and the people who adore them. However, despite at first appearing as if he felt the same way towards the MCU, he's up for a return as the Red Hulk.

In Captain America: Brave New World, Ford plays Thaddeus Ross, who turns into the Red Hulk through the course of the movie. We can expect to see him at least alive by the end of the film, as Ford told Empire that he's ready for round two.

"I'm awaiting my new assignment. I think it will be fascinating to see where that character goes, if he goes anywhere," he said.

Should he want to come back, we can't imagine the MCU would pass on an opportunity to have Harrison Ford in a starring role once more. There's also the pay cheque, which is sure to attract any actor, even ones whose characters died (looking at you, RDJ.)