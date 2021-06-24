Harrison Ford has injured his shoulder while filming Indiana Jones 5

Ahead of its 2022 release date, Indiana Jones 5 is currently undergoing filming in the UK, with Harrison Ford returning and on set as the titular action character. But a report from the BBC has now come out that Ford (who is 78 years old) has injured his shoulder while filming the anticipated movie, begging the question of how it will affect the filming schedule for the movie.

We don't know the depth of Ford's injury, but the report did mention that Disney has stated the filming schedule would be adjusted as a result. As for how Ford sustained the injury, the report also noted it was, "In the course of rehearsing for a fight scene, Harrison Ford sustained an injury involving his shoulder."

Hopefully Ford's injury is not to the severity of the one he received when filming Star Wars: The Force Awakens, when he was crushed by a door in the Millennium Falcon and had to be airlifted to hospital.

As a final note, the report did also mention that, "Production will continue while the appropriate course of treatment is evaluated, and the filming schedule will be reconfigured as needed in the coming weeks."

Thanks, BBC.