Harrison Ford had didn't plan on picking up the whip one last time

We won't know just how good of a movie Indiana Jones 5 is until it debuts in cinemas around the world in June 2023, but what we do know is that lead actor Harrison Ford actually never thought a fifth instalment was necessary.

Speaking to Empire, Ford revealed that he didn't think it was necessary to extend Indy's character arc any further, but also did remain open to picking up the whip and hat one last time if it meaningfully wrapped up the famed action character's story.

"I didn't feel it was necessary to do another one. I just thought it would be nice to see one where Indiana Jones was at the end of his journey. If a script came along that I felt gave me a way to extend the character."

Indiana Jones 5, which still lacks an official title, will debut in cinemas on June 30, 2023.

