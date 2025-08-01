Harrison Ford doesn't trash Star Wars for once

Harrison Ford might have played our favourite scoundrel in the original Star Wars movies, but if you were to ask him recently about it, he would seem to care very little for a galaxy far, far away. However, it seems he doesn't ever regret his time in Star Wars, and is even "grateful" for it.

Going over some stand-out lines from his legendary career, Ford takes a pause when he reaches The Star Wars Holiday Special of all things to talk about his time as Han Solo. "Star Wars is really good for me and I'm grateful and I'm happy I got to play the character," Ford said. "I'm happy I did it every single time."

So, if your childhood dreams were ruined every time Ford growled an uncaring response to the "who shot first" question, then take heart knowing he might not care about fan debates or the universe, but he was happy to be in the movies.

In the same interview, Ford also explained that when he improvised the line "I know" after Princess Leia tells Han Solo she loves him, George Lucas took Ford into a test screening and made him sit next to him. When the line got a good laugh, Lucas accepted it into the film.