Harrison Ford doesn't care who wins in a fight between Han Solo and Indiana Jones

Harrison Ford's detest of Han Solo is largely public knowledge by now. Look up any Star Wars interview he has and you'll see his face in a permanent frown, batting away any question he simply can't be bothered to answer.

In a recent interview with Esquire, Ford was asked what Star Wars superfans always ask him. To which he responded:

""Well, they usually ask me, 'If there was a fight between Han Solo and Indiana Jones, who would fuckin' win?' And I say [voice rising, fingers drumming], 'Me, asshole! I don't want to fucking make shit up like that. I mean, what are you asking me that crap for?' "

It seems that Ford has no time for big what if? questions, and he'd rather deal with more substantial topics. What do you think of Ford's attitudes towards Star Wars?