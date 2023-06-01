Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Harrison Ford doesn't care who wins in a fight between Han Solo and Indiana Jones

"What are you asking me that crap for?"

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Harrison Ford's detest of Han Solo is largely public knowledge by now. Look up any Star Wars interview he has and you'll see his face in a permanent frown, batting away any question he simply can't be bothered to answer.

In a recent interview with Esquire, Ford was asked what Star Wars superfans always ask him. To which he responded:

""Well, they usually ask me, 'If there was a fight between Han Solo and Indiana Jones, who would fuckin' win?' And I say [voice rising, fingers drumming], 'Me, asshole! I don't want to fucking make shit up like that. I mean, what are you asking me that crap for?' "

It seems that Ford has no time for big what if? questions, and he'd rather deal with more substantial topics. What do you think of Ford's attitudes towards Star Wars?

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Related texts



Loading next content