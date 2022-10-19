Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Harrison Ford becomes a Marvel actor

He's done Star Wars, Indiana Jones, and soon, Marvel.

Sadly, the actor behind the unscrupulous General "Thunderbolt" Ross, William Hurt, has passed away, leaving the role open to new actors - and it's also someone who will probably be crucial to the MCU in the future.

So who will get the role? Well, it will be none other than Harrison Ford himself, reports Deadline, thus confirming the rumour from journalist Jeff Sneider (who revealed this via Twitter first). So Ford will be playing Ross going forward, and he'll be appearing in the upcoming Captain America: New World Order.

What do you think of the man behind Han Solo and Indiana Jones adding Marvel to his rather impressive resume?

