Harrison Ford and Miley Cyrus are now Disney Legends

Every year, during its fan event, Disney celebrates a collection of iconic individuals that have helped Disney become the household name that it is today. For this year's show, 14 individuals were inducted into the Legends hall of fame, with Harrison Ford, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Miley Cyrus being just three of the most high-profile inductees.

The full list of inductees for this year include, Ford, Cyrus, Curtis, Kelly Ripa, Martha Blanding, James L. Brooks, Colleen Atwood, Frank Oz, Steve Ditko, Mark Henn, Joe Rorde, James Cameron, Angela Bassett, and John Williams.

Needless to say, the word of the day was absolutely star-studded, as this collection of individuals can be regarded as entertainment legends as a whole, nevermind simply Disney Legends.