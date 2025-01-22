Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren face a brutal winter in the second season of 1923

Now that Yellowstone has wrapped up its long-running and maligned fifth (and seemingly final?) season, the next major step forward, or arguably backwards, for the franchise is to return to the prequel show 1923.

With Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren at the helm, this series explores the life of Jacob and Cara Dutton as they fight to maintain their land amid an expansion into the American West. Facing all manner of threats, this season will pick up and see Jacob and Cara surviving through a brutal winter and dealing with new threats, all while Spencer has to race back home from Africa to aid in this fight, while one of his paramours, Alexandra, heads off on a sea voyage of her own to find Spencer and return him home.

Needless to say, there's a lot in store for this upcoming season of the drama show, which will kick off on Paramount+ as soon as February 23. To get a glimpse of what is planned, check out the full trailer for the season below.