Harrie Lavreysen triumphs in UCI Track Cycling World Championships with a clean sweep of four gold medals

Dutch cyclist Harrie Lavreysen increased his impressive trophy list at the UCI Track Cycling World Championships last weekend, becoming the first person to win four Gold medals in a single edition. The 28-year old achieved gold medal in sprint, team sprint, kilo, and keirin, clean sweep at the tournament in Chile, winning every possible gold medal.

He continues his dominance after his five Gold medals at the Olympic Games in Paris and Tokyo, and now 20 gold medals at the Track Cycling World Championship. Lavreysen has won every single individual sprint gold medal since 2019, since 2018 in the case of team sprint. He already broke the record of most titles of any rider in history at the competition last year.

"This is really not normal", Lavreysen said. "I kind of dreamed of going for four. It was actually a bit of a goal last year, but I honestly didn't expect it to be possible this year".