Harold Halibut Preview: Splendid Stories Set on a Superb Submersible

I first got a look at Harold Halibut last August. It was my last appointment of Gamescom, and to say I was tired would be a pretty big understatement. I wasn't sure what to expect when I went in, and yet when I saw the handcrafted models of Harold and other citizens of the Fedora 4, I knew I was in for something utterly unique.

Now, I have had a lot more time with Harold Halibut, and have experienced a lot more of its wonderful weirdness. Harold Halibut first began as a concept in the early 2010s, game director Onat Hekimoglu told us in a presentation before we gained preview access. It was a student project, before Slow Bros. was officially founded, with the idea of creating an entirely stop-motion video game.

Nearly a decade and a half later, and with plenty of major changes thrown in, Harold Halibut is nearly here. It's a narrative adventure game at its core, centring around the titular Harold Halibut, who lives on a giant space ship known as the Fedora 4, which was sent out from Earth during the Cold War to find humanity a new home. The ship did indeed find life, but on a planet entirely full of water.

Everyone still lives on the Fedora 4, even hundreds of years after it originally set off. Life isn't so bad, but it's pretty boring for dear Harold, who is a bit of a Swiss army knife maintenance man. A jack of all trades but certainly master of none.

Slow Bros. have taken inspiration from dozens of animated movies, sci-fi settings, TV shows, games, animation studios, and more, and they've mashed all those inspirations together to create the unique world that Harold Halibut has. It's immediately immersive as you wake up on the Fedora 4, and are greeted by a small, compact room with an expansive but disturbingly unknown ocean as your backdrop. The use of the environment of the Fedora 4 is excellent in Harold Halibut. It's claustrophobic in most parts, and could have easily been a proper dystopian setting were it not for the charm that effortlessly exudes from both the ship itself and the people on it.

Every character in Harold Halibut stands out, as they've all been painstakingly hand crafted. They ooze personality, and you can't help but stop and chat to the guy who's wearing skin-tight clothing and rehearsing a one-man play, or the guy who runs the Fedora jogging club.

Harold Halibut's gameplay is very simple. Move from one place to another, complete a minigame or just bring a message to a character, and then go somewhere else to repeat the process. Fans of high-action games might find this process a bit repetitive, but as a lover of narrative adventures, I was pulled into the depths of Harold Halibut's mystery-centric story right away. You're given a lot of questions right off the bat in Harold Halibut. What really happened to Earth? Is the Fedora 4 really trapped on this planet? What else is out there?

These questions persist in your mind as you play more of Harold's mundane life, and just when you think you're actually going to be playing handyman simulator, the game throws a narrative curveball right at your head. It's an experience that reminds me of when I first played Pentiment. At first, the game seems to rely on being quite gimmicky, but as the story continues you begin to almost forget what drew your eyes to the game and just get lost in the narrative. That's not to say the visuals of Harold Halibut aren't great. They feel like a playable stop-motion movie, and everything has a great sense of personality.

Where Harold Halibut might fall a little short is in the fact that you make very few decisions in the story. You can choose to ignore certain people and side objectives, but otherwise big story moments don't let you mould who Harold is. I think this is a bold decision by Slow Bros. and hopefully it works out by the end of the game, but those wanting an adventure where you're able to play again and again to see the different outcomes might find they're done after one go with Harold Halibut.