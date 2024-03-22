Harold Halibut launches on the 16th of April

HQ

Harold Halibut, the debut game from Slow Bros. that's over a decade in the making, is nearly ready to release. As per a new trailer, the game will launch next month, specifically the 16th of April.

Harold Halibut puts you in the role of the titular Harold Halibut, a handyman on a spaceship that remains logged on a planet filled with water. The game is a narrative adventure and takes you on a unique story of friendship.

We've checked out Harold Halibut, having gone through the first two acts of the game and given our thoughts here if you want to check them out. Otherwise, you can see the game for yourself in the trailer below: