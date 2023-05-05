Harmony: The Fall of Reverie to launch next month

HQ

While it has become a bit of a trend for developers to release games on last-gen systems and Nintendo Switch a little while after the PC and current-gen launches, Don't Nod won't be following suit with their upcoming narrative-heavy title, Harmony: The Fall of Reverie.

As announced in a new gameplay trailer, we're told that the game will be coming to PC and Switch on June 8, and will then come to PS5 and Xbox Series systems on June 22.

As for what this game is about, the title tells the story of Polly as she returns home after years abroad to find her missing mother, only to discover that her hometown has changed significantly as well, following a megacorporation getting its claws into the local area. Upon discovering she has clairvoyant abilities, Polly evolves into a goddess known as Harmony, who begins to use her abilities to change the balance between the human world and the world of deities.